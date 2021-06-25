Cannery has new rules to control demand

The Prince Edward County Cannery opened Wednesday, June 2, for the 2021 canning season. Due to growing demand for the limited resources at the cannery, the following operational changes are being implemented:

All home canners must schedule an appointment to use the cannery. Due to limited daily time slots, it is recommended to call for an appointment as far in advance as possible. Each patron will have access to one kettle per appointment. An out-of-county surcharge will be assessed on all users of the cannery except for Prince Edward and Charlotte County residents. A home canner is defined as an area resident who is canning food for personal consumption. All other canners are classified as commercial and should contact Virginia Food Works at (603) 686-6401 or info@virginiafoodworks.org. The Cannery will be available to home canners every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. If unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, a face covering is required to enter and use the Cannery. Fully vaccinated individuals will be encouraged to wear a face covering if working in close quarters with others.

For additional information about home canning or to request a tour of the cannery, please call (434) 223-8664 (Monday/Wednesday/Saturday) or call the county administrator’s office at (434) 392-8837. The Prince Edward Cannery is located at 7916 Abilene Road, near Worsham and Hampden-Sydney.