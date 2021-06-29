Gail Wadford Marx, 78 of Kenbridge, joined her parents, Alvin Wilder Wadford and Doris Wallace Wadford in Heaven on June 11.

She is survived by her husband Bill; children, Dawn Moody and Timmy Moody (Lori); four grandchildren, Chase Anderson, Olivia Moody, Chris Moody and Blake Bolter; great-granddaughter, Abigail Anderson, all of Kenbridge; sisters, Sue W. Rash (Tommy) of Richmond and Jenny W. Hamm (Arnold) of Raleigh, North Carolina and brothers, A. Wilder Wadford Jr. (Margret) of Weaverville, North Carolina and Jeff Wadford of Tappahannock.

Gail graduated from Kenbridge High School and was a member of Kenbridge Baptist Church. She was a former owner/operator of the family owned business, Hickory House Restaurant and Kenbridge Motel. She enjoyed her dogs, traveling and being with family and friends. She was a mama to many.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 15, at 11 a.m. in the Clarke Funeral Home with interment in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Kenbridge Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 328, Kenbridge VA 23944, Southside SPCA, PO Box 66, Meherrin, VA 23954 or the Ripberger Public Library, P.O. Box 845, Kenbridge, VA. 23944