Norfolk “Smiley” Sellers Jr. was born on July 15, 1947 in Latta, Dillion County, South Carolina. He was the son of the late Norfolk Sellers Sr. and Mattie Mae Ellerbe Sellers.

Seeking a better life for their family, his parent moved from South Carolina to Baltimore, Maryland, where he was reared and educated in the Baltimore City Public School System. Upon graduating from Frederick Douglas High School, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. After receiving basic training at Fort Hood, Texas, he was deployed to Vietnam serving a full tour-of-duty during the Vietnam conflict. During his Vietnam tour, he was wounded. For his military service, he received numerous decorations, medals, badges, commendation, citations and Campaign Ribbons; but not limited to the National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal w/Silver Service Star; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Marksman (M-14); Expert (M-16); Sharpshooter (pistol); Sharpshooter (M-60 MG); etc.

Smiley was raised in the church receiving his early Christian education and life’s guidance within the Christian family at New St. Mark Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland.

On Aug. 23, 1978, he married Lagertha Holmes-Byrd and to this union one son was born, Norfolk Sellers III. Including their courtship, Smiley and Lagertha spent in excess of 46 years together.

Smiley was employed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) in Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, in the position of Logistics Manger until his retirement in 2004. Upon his wife’s retirement in 2010, they realized their retirement dream and relocated to Victoria. As new members of the community, they were befriended by Ernest Russell Jennings and with his encouragement and with open arms of the church; they became members of the Pleasant Oak Baptist Church in Victoria, where he remained a member until his death under the leadership of Rev. Dr. James L. Green.

He departed this earthly life for his heavenly home at Bon Secours Short Pump Emergency Center on July 1, at 4:51 a.m.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Lagertha Sellers of Victoria; sons, Ortiz Sellers and Norfolk Sellers III both of Baltimore, Maryland; daughters, Ashiya Campbell of Bronx, New York and Melinda Sellers of Baltimore, Maryland; a special grandson, Shamond Sellers, of Victoria, who called him POPS; grandchildren, Wesley Keith, Shane Sellers, Kaliah Dickens, Carolyn Vick, Joseph Campbell, Reginia Graham, De’shaye Graham, James Campbell, Charvez Sellers, Dinah Campbell, Zya Sellers, Arielle Graham and Shareef Sellers; great-grandchildren, Carter Marick and Athena Rose Campbell; one sister, Mattie L. Sellers of Dallas, Texas; one sister-in-law, Gwendolyn Shrivers (William) of Baltimore, Maryland, and a host of nieces and nephews, as well as other family and friends.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, July 6, at 11 a.m., at Pleasant Oak Baptist Church, 807 Pleasant Oak Road, Victoria, Virginia 23974; Reverend Dr. James L. Green-officiated. Interment was in Pleasant Oak Baptist Church Cemetery