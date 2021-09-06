Hospital donates school supplies
VCU Community Memorial Hospital donated school supplies recently to Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS). Foundation Coordinator Zahra Murtaza, right, delivered the supplies including backpacks, binders, pencil sharpener, pencils, erasers and more to LCPS Superintendent Charles M. Berkley Jr. “We appreciate the hospital’s support with these much needed supplies for our students,” Berkley said.
