Students awarded SEC scholarships

Graduating high school seniors across Southside Electric Cooperative’s (SEC) service area recently received Southside Opportunity Fund (SOF) scholarships this year.

The SOF board of directors reviewed scholarship applications from 40 students and selected the 25 recipients, the most ever chosen in the six years of the program. The graduates received either $2,000 or $1,000 to help with their college costs. A total of $31,000 was awarded, the largest amount ever given.

“All of the applicants had impressive academic and extracurricular credentials,” Lloyd Lenhart, SEC’s director of community relations, said. “We wish all of the students much success as they continue their educations.”

Receiving $2,000 scholarships were Stephen Strigel II from Central Lunenburg High School and Triston Long, from Kenston Forest.

This year’s recipients of $1,000 scholarships were Macie Nash and Hayley Moody from Central Lunenburg High School.

Scholarships go to each student’s college or university to be used for tuition, room and board, student fees and textbooks. Scholarships are awarded each year through a competitive process based on financial need, academic achievement and a personal statement. Students’ parents or guardians must be SEC members.

Southside Opportunity Fund scholarships are funded by proceeds from an annual golf tournament and skeet shoot, Hooper Park rentals and donations.

Since the scholarship program started in 2016, 114 scholarships totaling $130,000 have been awarded.