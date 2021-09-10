Letter — Protect the Meherrin River

To the Editor:

There is a meeting at the Lunenburg Courthouse Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. Please join us to help save the Meherrin River. This wild and wonderful river is designated a State Scenic River. We would like to keep this natural river pristine and beautiful for years to come. There is a proposal by Red Brick to build solar sites near the river. We are concerned that the clearing of the land of Co2 scrubbing trees as well as the slope of the land in this area, will cause rain water runoff to enter the river and turn it into a muddy silty mess. This river is also home to The Roanoke Logperch which is an endangered species. There are also a species of mussel and Crowfoot sedge grass that while not being endangered, are both rather rare species. We are not against solar. There seem to be several ways that both this beautiful river and a solar site can both coexist. But building a solar site in the wrong place can damage the river forever. If we can keep this treasured river for future generations to enjoy would be the best of the best outcomes. Please join us at this meeting.

Ann Klieves

Brodnax