Crash claims life of Victoria man

A 59-year-old man from Victoria died in a fatal crash that is being investigated by the Virginia State Police (VSP).

According to VSP, the accident happened on Route 49, approximately 150 feet north of Route 726, Wednesday, Sept. 1.

A 2003 Ford Mustang driven by Sylvester E. Anderson was traveling south on Route 49 when it ran off the right side of the highway and struck a tree.

Anderson died at the scene. He was not wearing a safety belt.

The crash remains under investigation.