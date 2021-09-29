Sept. 25, 1952 – Sept. 25, 2021

It is with sadness that Elder Jarvis Booker, Mr. Hamilton Booker, Miss Brittany Booker and the Christian community announce the passing of wife, mother and friend, Minister Gloria Coles Booker.

Funeral services will be held Oct. 2, at 11 a.m., at the Abundant Life Church of Christ, 3300 Neale St. Richmond, VA, with interment in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Kenbridge.

Arrangements by S.P. Jones & Son Funeral Home.