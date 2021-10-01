Letter — Support Roslyn Tyler

To the Editor:

I am writing to express my support for Roslyn Tyler in her efforts to be reelected to the Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 75th District. As a lifelong resident of Southside Virginia and a career educator, l know the value of experienced, knowledgeable and caring leadership that is attuned to the unique opportunities and challenges of our region. Roslyn Tyler has demonstrated these characteristics; and her distinguished years of service to the citizens of the 75th District have positioned her to be an even more effective advocate for us.

Delegate Tyler currently serves as chair of the critically important House Education Committee which addresses legislation related to education policy and funding. Additionally, she serves on the Agriculture, Chesapeake, and Natural Resources Committee and the Appropriations Committee. Both of these committees are strategically important to the welfare of our region.

Delegate Tyler’s accomplishments and active civic involvements are too long to list. What I can say is that her desire to move our region forward is passionate and positive. Please join me in voting for Roslyn Tyler for Delegate.

Al Roberts

Retired President, Southside Virginia Community College

Emporia