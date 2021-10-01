Soccer tournament held

Southern Virginia Soccer Club and Kickin’ It For Kyler Foundation teamed up to host a soccer tournament Sept. 12 at the Mecklenburg County Soccer Complex in Clarksville. Twenty-three teams participated from Mecklenburg, Lunenburg, Halifax and Charlotte County.

The last year and a half have been tough on everyone due to the pandemic. At the soccer tournament, there were smiles, laughs and enjoyment all because of the game of soccer. While Southern Virginia Soccer Club fosters the love of soccer from a very early age on, Kickin’ It For Kyler Foundation remembers Kyler Lopez’s passion for playing soccer. In addition to scholarships awarded to students for soccer camps and graduating high school seniors, the foundation hopes to bring awareness for mental health and suicide prevention in the community.

Congratulations to all teams who participated in the tournament and to all those in the community who came out to support the event.