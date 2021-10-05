Glenward Earl “Glen” Buchanan, 34 of Victoria, joined his mother, Barbara Woodson Buchanan, in Heaven on Sept. 28.

He is survived by his son, Glenward Earl Buchanan Jr.; his devoted and loving companion, Casey Dickson; his father, Eugene Ridley Buchanan (Nancy); his sisters, Sandra Gilreath, Mary Gilreath (Clinton Dickson) and Holly Buchanan (Jonathan Bruce); his only brother, Michael Buchanan (Alice Wray); numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and his family at ABC Recycling.

Glen was a 2006 graduate of Central High School, where he enjoyed playing football. He was a peacemaker who loved to be goofy and spend time with his family, especially his son “Junior” and nephew, JC. He enjoyed playing video games and was always kind and caring. He was the Dallas Cowboys biggest fan. Glen is the man!!

Funeral services were held Sunday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m., in the Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge. Interment in the Cassada Family Cemetery, Saxe. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Eugene Buchanan Special Circumstance Fund, FBO Glenward Buchanan Expenses, P.O. Box 97, Victoria, Virginia 23974 to help with raising Glenward Jr.

