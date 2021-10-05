Marshall Kendig Eastwood, 84 of Lunenburg County, joined his son, Marshall Earl (Bug) Eastwood, in Heaven on Oct.1. He was born April 29, 1937, son of the late Alfred Butler Eastwood and Willie Lea Watson Eastwood and was brother of the late Al Thomas Eastwood.

He is survived by his faithful wife of 62 years, Fay Brummitt Eastwood; his son, Bubba Eastwood (Amy); daughters, Brenda Crowder and Sarah Caknipe; 11 grandchildren, Frankie Eastwood Jr., Clint Eastwood (Victoria), Jennifer Jackson (Wes), Laura Eastwood, Trinity Eastwood, Gabrielle Eastwood, Willie Crowder (Candice), Tiffany Crowder, Brandon Eastwood (Sara), Shawn Eastwood and Courtney Caknipe; 16 great-grandchildren; one brother, Willie Eastwood and one sister, Christine Eastwood Dukes (David).

Kendig grew tobacco and raised cattle in Lunenburg County for many years. He enjoyed dancing, riding horses and coon hunting. He was devoted to his family and friends and loved to spend time with all of them.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m., at the Crafton Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Kenbridge Christian Church, 38 Hill Top Road, Kenbridge, VA 23944.

Online condolences may be sent at www.clarkeandstaples.com. Clarke Funeral Home Kenbridge in charge of services.