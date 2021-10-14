Tractor pull draws thousands

The Victoria Fire and Rescue’s Truck and Tractor Pull was held Saturday, Oct. 9, drawing thousands of people to Lunenburg County.

The event was a fundraiser for the Victoria Fire and Rescue department and held in conjunction with Victoria Autumn Days.

Classes for the tractor pull included: Mega Monster Trucks, 6200 Small Block FWD, Hot Street Diesel FWD, 7800 Light Pro Stocks, 5000 V8 Modified, 12,000 Altered Farm and Street Gas Pickups.

Winners of Saturday’s event include:

6200 Outlaw

Aaron Jennings – 359.75

Miranda Chappel – 316.01

Maegan Grimm – 293.66

Donnie Gormus – 247.10

John Townsend – 241.66

6200 Small Block

Miranda Chappel – 329.80

Chris Avery – 318.37

Alan Williams – 280.32

John Townsend – 242.87

Shelton Stallings – 218.56

Hot Streat Diesel

Greg Poore – 334.98

Richard Wilkerson – 318.12

Jamie Donati – 314.95

Steven Garnett – 313.84

McKenzie Thornsbury – 310.07

Nathan Weatherholtz – 298.49

Earnest Coleman – 280.22

John Glover – 263.76

10,000 Super Pro Farm

Chrissy Martin – 332.62

Billy Rice – 329.04

6500 Pro Stock

Aaron Jennings – 313.19

Tuck Grimm – 268.69

6200 Streat Gas

Donnie Gormus – 285.45

Alissa Evans – 285.15

Ryan Lafoon – 278.81