Departments train for vehicle extrication

Members from Meherrin, Rice, Farmville, Drakes Branch and Chase City fire departments participated in a vehicle extrication training class this past weekend. All students gained valuable skills and knowledge to help better themselves and their departments in the future. Backwoods Towing provided the vehicles to make this class possible.

