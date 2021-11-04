Photo contest results announced

Lunenburg County Historical Society thanks all contestants who entered its annual photograph contest, “Reflections of Lunenburg’s Past.”

The winning photo was submitted by Connie Krupa of Kenbridge, whose crystal-clear photograph combined iconic images of Lunenburg: a lovely old farm house, tobacco cash crop and an old tractor as Lunenburg farming gradually became more mechanized.

Other winners were as follows:

Second place: Janet Raychouni, from Powhatan County – photograph of the old Stone Mill water wheel, a pleasant reminder of the many mills that dotted Lunenburg County in its past.

Third place: Bilal Raychouni, from Powhatan – landscape photography including an old abandoned place in the southeastern corner of Lunenburg.

Honorable mention: David Hite, Kenbridge – photograph of the John Hammock house set beyond view from South Hill Road. It is considered by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources to be one of oldest standing houses in Lunenburg.