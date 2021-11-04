November 6, 2021

VES starts Kindness Squad

By Staff Report

Published 3:02 pm Thursday, November 4, 2021

Victoria Elementary School (VES) is utilizing the theme “Kindness Counts” this school year. To recognize students who go above and beyond to show kindness to others, VES created a “Kindness Squad.” For October, teachers nominated a student from each homeroom. The Squad met recently to come up with a theme for the entire school to work on called “manners.” The Squad will also choose a reward for the whole school should students be successful at improving their manners.

