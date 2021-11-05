Town of Victoria fall cleanup

The Town of Victoria will offer free pickup of natural vegetative debris the week of Nov. 8. Residents are asked to cut the debris into lengths that are manageable and pile the debris near the road. Please make all efforts not to pile the debris under trees or low hanging utility lines as these make maneuvering the knuckle-boom loader much more difficult. Crews will only pick up vegetative debris. Any piles that have construction debris or other trash will not be picked up.