Aubrey McKinley “Mac” Brown, 70 of Victoria, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 4.

He is survived by his wife, Paulette Penland “Polly” Brown; his son, Todd Brown; two daughters, Angela Brown and Marsha Smith; three grandsons; his sister, Sharon Brown and his stepson, William Gaulding.

Mac retired from the Virginia State Police as a Master Trooper after 26 years of service. He then drove a log truck for Barnes Manufacturing and also for Shelton Logging. He enjoyed hunting, golfing and yard work.

Graveside funeral services were held, Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m., in the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Victoria Fire and Rescue, PO Box 1419, Victoria, Virginia 23974.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.clarkeandstaples.com.