No time for Turkey

Lunenburg County’s Animal Control Officer Ray Elliott will once again forego his Thanksgiving dinner to benefit the Spay/Neuter Program for the Southside SPCA.

Elliott will spend his day in a dog run at the Lunenburg County Animal Control beginning at 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, in hopes of bringing awareness to the pet overpopulation in Lunenburg County.

For the past six years, Elliott spends 12 hours in a dog kennel at the Lunenburg County Animal Shelter, all in the name of bringing awareness to the community of the overpopulation of cats and dogs in the county and the need for having animals spayed and neutered.

Elliott will spend Thanksgiving Day locked up with no food and only water to drink.

Elliott said the last five years have been very successful in raising awareness and providing funds to help neuter and spay those animals but that the Ruff-N-It Campaign is not about him or what he does.

“I’m just giving a little of my time,” Elliott said. “Twelve hours without any food is not that bad for me, but think about that dog that someone dumped … he might be able to find a little water somewhere but not food all the time.”

Elliott said pet overpopulation is a big problem in Lunenburg County, but he has seen a significant drop in the population rate this year, and he is hoping that the Ruff-N-It Campaign continues to drive the pet population down.

Elliot said his goal this year once again is to raise $15,000 to help this worthwhile cause.

Donations can be mailed to Ray Elliott, 797 Starlight Lane, Kenbridge, VA 23944, or give checks directly to Elliot on or before Thanksgiving Day. Individuals can also make donations online at www.southsidespca.org.

Checks should be made payable to Southside SPCA.

Anyone interested in helping support Elliot’s efforts can contact him at (434) 917-9065.