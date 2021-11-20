Opinion — A new day in Virginia

Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin surged election night as did Republicans statewide, electing Winsome Sears, the first Jamaican American woman as Lt. Governor, and Jason Miyares as Attorney General, the first Cuban American elected statewide in Virginia.

This new day in Virginia brings an end to mandates, abuse of government power and overreach, high taxes and most importantly, restoring parental rights.

Republicans will now hold the majority in the House of Delegates.

Republicans all over Virginia made their voices heard election night by ousting seven Democrats in the House of Delegates. Republicans only needed six seats to take back the majority.

With this new majority brought a new leader to change direction in the House of Delegates as well.

A new majority means a new speaker, a speaker I was glad to support from the beginning, Delegate Todd Gilbert (R-Woodstock).

With Speaker-Elect Gilbert residing over the House, this will help promote Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkins day-one agenda, along with a commonsense approach to restoring faith and leadership in Richmond.

Virginians want to protect and support our law enforcement officers and give them the pay and protection they deserve.

Virginians want safer schools, Critical Race Theory out of the classrooms and mask mandates lifted.

Virginians want power returned to the parents because parents know what’s best for the direction of their children and families.

Virginians wanted a leader, and they elected one.

Lessons learned

If it was one thing we learned in this election, it is what Republicans have been saying from the beginning. Rural Virginia does have enough people to overcome Northern Virginia. Election night really showed.

Republicans have made it clear who controls the energy. Virginia’s election results send a clear message to Washington that Americans are hungry for change as well.

Keeping the momentum in the rural areas will be the key to helping us keep Virginia red.

Terry McAuliffe received 170,416 more votes then Governor Northam did in 2017, yet that was still not enough to overcome the voices and frustrations of rural Virginia.

As your Delegate, I am honored for the trust you have placed in me by sending me back to Richmond to serve you for another term. I am eager to work with this administration and look forward to making Virginia the best place to work, live, worship and raise a family.

Del. Tommy Wright can be reached via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or (804) 698-1061.