Column — Library staff is here to help

If your child is visiting the library and does not have a particular title in mind, asking the staff can save time. We can ask about books the student has read. Like adults, school age children often enjoy similar stories and authors. The library staff can also direct readers to the books on their particular reading level. A child who is still learning to read will have more success with picture books like Pete the Cat, Llama books and the I Can Read book series. Even though the reader may go through several of these books in a short time, the practice with vocabulary will be valuable. Just be sure to load up when you check out.

If you have a child who does not like to read, the library staff can be of help there, too. Maybe we need to tap your child’s interest in other activities. What kinds of things does your child like to do? Baseball, basketball, soccer, etc.? We have a book for that. Dance, acting, crafts, we have that, too. Other ways to entice young readers is through connecting to TV shows, movies and games. They will definitely be exposed to new vocabulary and hopefully increase creative thinking. Reading about things they are somewhat familiar with helps them connect to what they already know build better comprehension. One final thought to remember is what your child finds interesting may not be of interests to adults. Give them wings and let them fly with “Dog Man” if that’s what it takes.

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@embarqmail.com.