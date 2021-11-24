Meridian Waste delivers the spirit of Thanksgiving

Meridian Waste, an integrated, non-hazardous solid waste services company, has kicked off Thanksgiving week by spreading joy through the Gifting of the Turkeys community initiative. Neighbors who live adjacent to the company’s landfills will receive free holiday food provisions throughout the organization’s operational footprint.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, turkey delivery began on Saturday, Nov. 20, with team members delivering main courses to local residents. This is the second year in a row for the company-wide philanthropic program, which began in Meridian Waste’s Missouri market in 2019.

“Thanksgiving is a day to be grateful and to share our gratitude with family, friends and neighbors,” said Walter “Wally” Hall, Meridian Waste’s CEO. “The Gifting of the Turkeys celebration is our way of saying thank you to local residents for their commitment to a clean and healthy environment and to extend our appreciation to our facilities’ host communities for their support of the vital disposal services we provide throughout the year.”

Within the four U.S. states which serve as home to Meridian Waste landfills, more than 100 turkeys were delivered to neighbors equating to more than 1,400 lbs. of the holiday favorite. Recipients received a postcard in November about the gifts of turkeys for planning holiday meals. For more information about Meridian Waste, visit the website at MeridianWaste.com.