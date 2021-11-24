Vaccination Clinic scheduled

The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District will host a walk-in vaccination clinic Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the conference room at the Crewe Volunteer Fire Department located at 1105 W. Virginia Ave.

The clinics will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses at no cost to the public. The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

The experience of getting a COVID-19 vaccine will be very similar to the experience of getting routine vaccines. Parents can check out these tips on talking to their child about what to expect. For more about vaccinating children and teens, parents can visit the CDC website.

The booster vaccine can be obtained by eligible individuals at least six months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose may choose which vaccine product they would like to receive as a booster. For those individuals that choose a different product than their primary series, VDH urges you to consult with your doctor or healthcare provider who can assist you in making the best decision for your own situation.

If you are coming for your second, third or booster dose, please bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in previous doses.