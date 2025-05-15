Community concert coming to Lunenburg County next week Published 5:13 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A community concert is coming to Lunenburg County. Coming up on Friday, May 23, three male vocalists will present an evening of instrumental and vocal music at Victoria Baptist Church—including Broadway and movie songs, sacred songs, and an audience sing-along time.

Carter Edmondson, a native of Victoria, began his musical training at the age of seven, studying piano and, later, organ and flute. He was selected to represent Virginia in the All-American Honor Band and Choir which toured numerous countries throughout Europe during the summer between his junior and senior years in high school. After high school, he attended Radford University, graduating with a double major in voice and organ. He then taught in Radford and Wythe County. He recently retired as choral director for Lunenburg County Public Schools and is currently the director of music ministries at Crewe Baptist Church. Additionally, Carter has served as the organist at several churches throughout Virginia, directed various vocal ensembles, accompanied numerous All County and All District Choirs throughout southwest Virginia, and has judged district and state choir competitions. He holds memberships in many professional and educational music organizations.

Maurice Ellis has been the band director for Lunenburg Middle School and Central High School in Lunenburg for the past 16 years. He is originally from Richmond, but he currently resides in Farmville. He earned his music education degree from Longwood University. Maurice has been a saxophonist for over 25 years and has played with several different bands. Outside of being a band director and saxophonist, he spends much of his time on stage as a performer for the Waterworks Theatre, Clarksville Community Players, the Colonial Theatre, and the Southside Area Community Theatre. He has been in over 40 shows as a director, music director, or an actor. Maurice also teaches acting and singing classes at Dance It Out in South Hill, as well as private guitar lessons in the area.

Rob Williams is a native of Victoria. His family has been actively involved in the community for six generations. He is the Founder and President of DataCare, Computer Sales and Services, located at 1600 Main Street in Victoria, and has served clients throughout south-central Virginia and northern North Carolina since 1998. Following in his grandfather’s and his dad’s footsteps, Rob is a lifetime member of Victoria Fire and Rescue where he has served in every line office but Chief over the past 37 years. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Lunenburg Health Service, Inc., established by his great-grandfather, Robert Miles Williams. Rob is familiar to many in the community from his performances at the Uptown Coffee Café each Christmas with fellow vocalist, Liz Hamlett. His musical offerings include both sacred and secular songs.

Lunenburg County concert the latest in a series

All community concerts are free, though donations to the spotlighted organization are gratefully received. This concert series is hosted by Victoria Baptist Church, located at 1423 8th Street. Handicapped parking is available near the Washington Street entrance, both on the street and in the rear parking lot (accessible from the alley). An elevator to the second level is located at the end of the hall.