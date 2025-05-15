Published 1:14 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Our beloved mother, daughter, sister, partner, grandmother, aunt, niece, cousin, co-worker, and friend, Linda Bertina Seay, 65, passed away peacefully in the early morning on April 29, at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center Mechanicsville. A daughter, sister, and a close family friend were in the room talking when she quietly and peacefully transitioned to our promised eternal home. Diagnosed with lung cancer the month prior, Linda continued to reassure family, “I’m okay and at peace with GOD’s plan”. Oh what faith and comfort!

Linda was born the oldest of four girls on Sept. 18, 1959 in Richmond, to parents Bertha (Lee) and Julian Richard “Dick” Seay. His pet name for her was “Smoogie”, as he had a special name for all his girls and grandkids. Linda was also affectionately referred to by some as “Lynn”. She was reared in rural Lunenburg County in the ancestral home lovingly maintained by the Seay family for four generations. She and sisters were very active in church, including St. Matthews Baptist Church, where she was baptized, and Oak Grove Baptist Church, where her great-grandfather Sidney Seay was one of the founders and her father was a Deacon and Trustee.

While young, Linda regularly attended church and participated in Sunday School, Easter and Christmas programs, Vacation Bible School, Junior Choir, etc. at both churches. Also, along with cousins and her sisters, she and cousin Meiko were the lead singers in the gospel singing group “Amazing Grace Gospel Singers” (later changed to “Haywood Watkins Gospel Singers” in honor of St. Matthew’s esteemed Pastor). Over an eight-year period, this group of young singers traveled most Sundays to churches throughout Virginia with the group’s founder, Linda’s uncle, Robert “Rat” Lee and his gospel group “Seven Voices of Harmony”. The Haywood Watkins Singers disbanded after members entered their teenage years. All this activity laid the groundwork for a deep and transformational relationship with GOD and our Lord Jesus Christ.

Recognized as a “good girl” and someone who exhibited exemplary character, as a teenager about 16, Linda was selected to participate in a Nottoway County debutante talent competition. For her talent, she sang Frankie Laine’s “I Believe”, which garnered her a first runner-up trophy and a spot at the next level. Ultimately, she won a four-year scholarship to Virginia State (now Virginia State University) in Ettrick. However, Linda did not attend school, as another opportunity captured her interest and prevailed.

Linda graduated from Central Senior High School, Victoria, in 1977. She was a Colorguard with the school’s marching band her senior year. Soon after graduating, she moved to California to live with an aunt and uncle who realized her potential and the limited opportunities in rural Kenbridge. One sister remembers going to the button factory with Linda, her mother, and other sisters. Linda had been hired and was supposed to start work the following Monday. California changed all that!

Linda worked at Telecredit a number of years, proving herself to be a remarkably reliable, organized, smart and trusted employee. She rose to become the “go to” person, the problem solver, the “fixer”. While with Telecredit, she transferred from California to Florida then back to California.

Along this journey, Linda married Dan Boyle Jr. To this union were born two beautiful daughters, Shafonne and Candace, whose needs Linda worked hard to provide. Linda and the girls later moved back to Virginia where she lived with her twin sisters for a short period of time while the young daughters spent time with their grandparents in Lunenburg County. During this period she also met her life partner, Richard Nixon, with whom she, daughters and family shared love, laughter and memories over the decades.

Linda exemplified the phrase “you can’t keep a good woman down”. Upon returning to Richmond, she quickly found work as an Administrative Assistant at an Innsbrook area insurance company. She excelled here, too, becoming an Office Manager before leaving after more than eight years with the company. When Linda was ready to move on to another employment opportunity, she sought out the same employment specialist who had referred her to the insurance company. This proved to be life changing!

In the early 90’s Linda interviewed with Guy Davis for an administrative assistant role with a business advisory and consulting firm. After the interview he thought hands down it was a no brainer to hire her! Guy saw her as being so organized, put together and the best candidate out of all the ones he’d seen. Linda and Guy pretty much grew up together along their career paths as managing director/executive and administrative/executive assistant. Throughout a number of company mergers and acquisitions, they remained inseparable. They had a great understanding and admiration for one another. Linda and Guy had each other’s backs! In fact, they had talked of retiring together! Linda was outstanding at her job. Her go above and beyond and do it right attitude was appreciated by all who knew her. She was a pleasure to be around. Her warm, caring, and personable personality along with her infectious smile was loved and cherished by all whom she came in contact with. Linda was “the matriarch” of the office. It goes without saying that chance employment hiring has left a 33-year legacy of Linda’s positive attitude and shining light at the company now known as FTI Consulting.

Linda regarded family and remembrance of those who have gone before as priority. This was especially so of the legacy of her grandparents, Garland and Laura (Hicks) Lee and Willie and Sallie (Greenhill) Seay. Always the organizer, she used her special gifts to plan events, especially local and destination family reunions: Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas, Smith Mountain Lake, Clarksville and Bahamas. Linda also spearheaded her mother’s 80th birthday celebration in 2018 making Bertha “Queen for a Day”!

Linda had a host of hobbies. She thoroughly enjoyed thrifting and antiquing. She and her youngest daughter, Candace, enjoyed visiting local second hand shops and boutiques on the weekends, stumbling across countless pieces to include clothes, jewelry, and home decor . Linda loved a good pre-loved find. She also enjoyed shopping. She had a flare for fashion; always stylish and so put together! Over the years she showcased her style in a few local fundraising fashion shows hosted by a close friend. Linda also had an eye for interior decorating and design. Again, often finding unique one of a kind home decor pieces on her thrifting excursions. Linda also loved to host and entertain family and friends. She also cherished the game of Scrabble. She was a force to be reckoned with in this game!

Linda: Always fearless and formidable. Everything “just right”! Powerful! Elegant! Classy! Vocal! Faithful! One of GOD’s beautiful angels whose purpose here among us has been fulfilled. She served us well, and we are forever thankful.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Julian Seay.

She leaves to remember her beautiful spirit: partner, Richard Nixon; daughters, Shafonne Myers (Jimmy) and Candace Boyle; grandchildren, Elijah Myers, Saniya Myers, Broady Myers, Tyson Chandler and Jullian Myers; mother, Bertha Seay; sisters, Vira Seay (Charles), Mira Knight (Frank) and Beverly Battle (Roy); nieces, Brandace Battle and Rochelle Battle; two great nieces (twins) Ryzen Jones and Renell Jones; and numerous aunts/uncles, cousins, friends, co-workers and acquaintances.

If she were here, Linda would like to specially acknowledge (and we join her in this) Guy Davis and Grace Walker, with whom she shared innumerable years of friendship, trust and love.

An intimate memorial will be held in June. Details will be shared with close family, friends and associates.

Revelation 21:4: “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”

Since we believe there is Life (in Heaven) after we pass through this earthly home, Linda left us to move on to life. She will be forever in our hearts.

The Family