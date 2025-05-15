Lunenburg County budget advances to a hearing Published 12:50 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

The towns have their proposed budgets in place. Now we see what Lunenburg County’s proposed plan would be. During the board of supervisors meeting on Thursday, May 8, county staff rolled out this year’s Lunenburg County budget, while also flagging a few concerns about how they’re getting paid for along the way.

First off, let’s talk about the general fund portion. The number is higher this year, continuing a steady climb from Fiscal Year 2024, when the general fund budget stood at $13,183,618. Move ahead one year and this year’s budget is at $14,923,516. The proposed general fund budget for Fiscal Year 2026 continues that trend, coming in at $15,749,190.

That’s mainly funded in three ways. First, through $3.9 million in real estate tax revenue. The second is $3.2 million in personal property taxes. The third source of revenue for Lunenburg County is county landfill fees, estimated at $1 million this year. A fourth source of revenue used to balance this year’s budget is the county’s reserves. Town staff pulled $1,446,990 from the reserves to avoid having to raise the tax rate higher.

In the past, utility communication taxes have also been a source Lunenburg could rely on, in terms of another revenue stream. However, as County Administrator Tracy Gee pointed out on May 8, that utility communication tax money is declining each year, as more and more people get rid of their home phone and only focus on cell phones. That was the first of several issues Gee cautioned supervisors about. That communications tax revenue is only going to keep shrinking, so Lunenburg will need to find something to fill the hole.

Figuring out how to fund 911

As just mentioned, the shrinking communications tax revenue leaves a bit of a challenge. It typically provides money for the county’s 911 fund. Instead, the proposed Lunenburg County budget calls for $214,100 from solar siting agreements to fill the shortfall.

“So, one time funds that we received from solar are now being used to fund an operational fund,” Gee said. “That’s something we’ll need to look at in future years as well.”

The 911 Fund covers the costs of both emergency services and the county’s radio communication system. On a yearly basis, Lunenburg has roughly about $228,000 in maintenance costs for the radio system.

So to be clear, this is in addition to the money being taken from the reserves to cover gaps in the general fund. And it’s not something that can be done on a year-to-year basis, Gee warned.

While there was enough this year from solar siting agreements to cover the shortfall, that’s a one-time bit of revenue being asked to fill in an ongoing expense. There was $2,032,192 as of May 1 in the economic development fund, where the solar siting agreement money was placed. To help fill shortfalls in the 911 Fund this year, both with radio maintenance and emergency services, the town staff recommends withdrawing $952,780.

That leaves $1.079 million, again not enough to make this an ongoing habit. Also, it was pointed out, that fund was intended to be used to help recruit business and grow economic development opportunities, as the name implies. Every time it’s used to fill shortfalls means less money for economic development. At best, this is a one-time band-aid.

What does sheriff get in Lunenburg County budget?

Also in this proposed budget, the sheriff’s vehicle allowance would double. Lunenburg County has an annual vehicle purchase allowance of $30,000 currently allocated for the sheriff’s office. With prices going up across the board in recent months, the cost per vehicle now doesn’t allow the department to buy even one new vehicle and stay within that allowance, as Sheriff Arthur Townsend explained to supervisors during budget discussions last month.

To address that, county staff allocated an extra $30,000, bringing Sheriff Townsend’s vehicle purchase allowance to a yearly $60,000 in the Lunenburg County budget.

What about the schools?

And now we turn toward the schools. For next year, Lunenburg County Public Schools came with a request of $6,113,191 in local funding. That’s based on a projected daily student attendance of 1,487, up slightly from the current 1,483. When factoring in federal and state funding, the school district’s budget for next year stands at $29,077,284. That’s an increase of $1.514 million from this year.

A piece of that comes from $751,398 in teacher salary increases, in addition to the 3% raise required and partly paid for by the state. Since all districts have to give that 3%, the argument is that it won’t help Lunenburg keep teachers to do the same. More than that is needed in order to be competitive.

And you’re talking about teachers that are in demand, as the district continues to improve.

Two years ago, only 61% of Lunenburg students passed their writing SOL tests. This time around, that number spiked to 94%. There are other smaller gains, but still growth in each category. In reading, 65% of students passed, compared to 61% two years ago. In History, the percentage went from 56% to 59%, while in Math, the numbers rose from 56% to 62%. And finally in Science, another increase, with 67% of students passing, compared to 63% two years ago.

Central High teachers also deserve recognition for the school’s achievement. Central was one of just 92 schools across the state to earn the Virginia Board of Education’s Highest Achievement Award this year. The annual award is given out to recognize schools that excelled in all areas. Every year, the Board of Education gives out two sets of “Exemplar” awards. The first is to recognize growth, to honor schools that improved from year to year. There were 49 on that list for 2024. The second is to pay tribute to schools like Central High that excelled across the board.

So to solve that problem, county staff proposed a $5.7 million budget for the schools, which would be an increase of $198,089 from the current number. Then the staff also recommends giving the school district back $413,600 that they haven’t spent from the current year. Combined together, it adds up to the requested $6.113 million number.

Up next for Lunenburg County budget

Now the proposed budget goes for a public hearing. That will be scheduled for the board of supervisors’ June meeting.