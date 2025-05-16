Music in the Park returns: Calendar for the week of May 16 Published 12:39 am Friday, May 16, 2025

We have Music in the Park returning, a cruise-in, a farmer’s market and theatre auditions coming up this weekend. More activities are planned for next week and the time afterward. This is the Dispatch calendar, a weekly rundown of events. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

MAY 16

MUSIC IN THE PARK – Music in the Park is back in Victoria for another season. The next edition of the concert series will take place on Friday, May 16, featuring Gary Wayne and the Twisted Rails. That’ll run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Railroad Park, with food truck A Taste of Texas. The event is free, but food must be purchased.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — The Rosewood, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host Christian contemporary group the Harris Music Ministry on Friday, May 16, beginning at 7 p.m.

MAY 17

MEDITATION AT THE LIBRARY – The Meditation for Busy People class will meet on Saturday, May 17 at the Victoria Library, located at 1517 7th Street. It will run from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Attendees will experience research-based meditation practices for relaxation & wellness of body, mind, emotions, & spirit, which easily fit into a busy schedule. Beginners are welcome. Call or text Angie Tharpe at 434-447-9465 for more information. This is a free class.

FARMERS MARKET — The Kenbridge Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, May 17. That’ll take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The market is held on East Fifth Avenue, just across from the Kenbridge Recreation Center.

HEART OF VIRGINIA CRUISE-IN – The Heart of Virginia Classic Car Club will hold its monthly Cruise-In on Saturday, May 17, in the parking lot by Tractor Supply in Farmville. That will run from 5 p.m. until dusk. People can bring their antique auto or classic car to show or just drop by and check them out. There will be a 50/50 raffle.

MAY 18

SUNDAY WORSHIP – Victoria Baptist Church, located at 1423 8th Street in Victoria, will hold Sunday worship services on Sunday, May 18. Sunday School starts at 9:45 a.m., with worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Tom will deliver the message.

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY – Springfield Baptist Church, located at 1784 Springfield Road in Meherrin, will celebrate Rev. Dr. Ozie Bradford Jr.’s fifth pastoral anniversary on Sunday, May 18. That will begin at 3 p.m. with Rev. Dr. James Ashton as guest preacher. Dr. Ashton is pastor of First Baptist Church in Farmville.

THEATRE AUDITIONS – The Southside Area Community Theatre will hold auditions for ‘Annie’ at the Kenbridge Town Hall on Sunday, May 18, starting at 2:30 p.m. Town hall is located at 511 E. 5th Avenue in Kenbridge and all auditioners must be prepared to sing. If not auditioning for a lead role, you must bring your own karaoke track. Those auditioning for a lead role will have songs specific to the character chosen for them.

MAY 20

THEATRE AUDITIONS – The Southside Area Community Theatre will hold auditions for ‘Annie’ at the Kenbridge Town Hall on Tuesday, May 20, starting at 6 p.m. Town hall is located at 511 E. 5th Avenue in Kenbridge and all auditioners must be prepared to sing. If not auditioning for a lead role, you must bring your own karaoke track. Those auditioning for a lead role will have songs specific to the character chosen for them.

TOWN COUNCIL – The Kenbridge Town Council will meet on Tuesday, May 20, starting at 7 p.m. This will be the group’s regular monthly meeting and will be held at Town Hall, located at 511 E. 5th Avenue in Kenbridge.

MAY 21-23

REVIVAL – The Mt. Gazerine Baptist Church, located at 3606 Kenbridge Road, will sponsor its second annual Women of God Spring Revival from May 21 to May 23, beginning nightly at 7 p.m. The theme will be “What the Woman at the Well learned from Jesus”. The guest speakers will be Rev. Sandra Jones from First Baptist Church in Victoria, Rev. Angela Dickens from Shiloh Baptist Church in Blackstone and Rev. Jackie Hawkes from Fourth Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Crewe. Each night, the guest speaker will provide the music.

MAY 23

COMMUNITY CONCERT – There will be a Lunenburg County Community Concert coming up on Friday, May 23. That’ll take place starting at 7 p.m. at Victoria Baptist Church.

PALMER SPRINGS FUNDRAISER – The Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department will host a fried chicken dinner fundraiser on Friday, May 23, running from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. That’ll be held at the firehouse, located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road. There will be drive thru or dine in options for plates of fried chicken, green beans, boiled potatoes, a roll, dessert and water for $12. Preorders are highly encouraged and may be placed by calling 434-689-2739, 434-689-2661 or 434-689-2631 before 10 p.m. daily. Preorders will be accepted until 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20.

FOOD TRUCK RODEO – There will be a Food Truck Rodeo at the Victoria Railroad Park on Friday, May 23. That’ll take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a lineup of food trucks including Tin Can Coffee Co., Pippy’s Dog House, Yetta’s Soulfood, Dena’s Food Truck, Roll With It and 3 Roosters Brick Oven Pizza. The park is located at 1403 Firehouse Road in Victoria.

MAY 24

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — The Rosewood, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host local musician Dennis Crowe on Saturday, May 24, beginning at 7 p.m.

MAY 31

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY – Saint Matthew’s Baptist Church in Kenbridge will hold a 15th pastoral anniversary banquet for Rev. Kevin A. Robinson on Saturday, May 31, running from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. That’ll be held at Lunenburg Middle School in Victoria. There is no cost, but residents are asked to RSVP at 434-676-2622 to get a head count.

JUNE 6

WIDOW’S MITE – The quarterly meeting of the Widow’s Mite Group will return to Marino’s in Victoria on Saturday, June 7, starting at noon. All widows and widowers are welcome.

JUNE 20

MUSIC IN THE PARK – Music in the Park is back in Victoria for another season. The next edition of the concert series will take place on Friday, June 20, featuring musician Chap Cash. That’ll run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Railroad Park, with food truck Amish Traditions on hand. The event is free, but food must be purchased.