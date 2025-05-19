Lunenburg County deputies called out to investigate a shooting Published 6:55 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Lunenburg County deputies were called out for assistance on Sunday, asked to help investigate a shooting near Keysville.

According to Lunenburg County Sheriff Arthur Townsend, one person sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where as of Tuesday morning, they were listed in stable condition. Another person was taken into custody in connection with the incident and is currently being held at Piedmont Regional Jail. That person’s name has not been released yet. Townsend said after investigation by Lunenburg County deputies, the shooting was believed to be linked to a domestic incident.

“Incidents like this are always deeply concerning to our community,” Townsend said. “We are grateful to our first responders for their swift action and we are keeping the victim and their loved ones in our thoughts. Lunenburg is a close-knit community and in difficult moments like this, we must continue to support one another with compassion and care.”

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office at 434-696-4452.