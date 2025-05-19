Published 10:49 am Monday, May 19, 2025

Timothy Donald Cooper, 67, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on May 14.

Born on April 25, 1958, in Neptune, New Jersey, Tim was the son of the late Alan and Kitty Cooper. In 1986, he and his family relocated to Meherrin.

Tim is survived by his loving and devoted partner, Donna Greiner; his daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Ted Dorset of Maplewood, New Jersey; his son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Ame Cooper of Keysville; and his cherished grandchildren: Annie Bellino-Dorset, Nate Dorset and Sophia Cooper. He is also survived by his brother, Eddy Cooper; his sister, Peggy Skudera; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends.

A master woodworker and passionate gardener. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, NASCAR and spending time with his grandkids. Known as a true jack of all trades, Tim’s creativeness and sense of humor touched everyone who knew him.

He will be deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 24, at 2 p.m. at Liberty Christian Church, Green Bay.