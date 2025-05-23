Lunenburg School Board names new member, fills empty seat Published 12:15 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Lunenburg County once again has a full school board. The Lunenburg School Board has chosen Cheryl Berumen-Rivas to fill the empty seat representing District 7, the Meherrin River District.

Berumen-Rivas has a daughter who is a recent Central High graduate and a young son in the Lunenburg County school system. In a statement sent out to media from the Lunenburg school board, she identifies as “a passionate advocate for students and families”, one who wants to work with the board, school staff and the community to “ensure all students in Lunenburg County receive a high-quality education in a safe and supportive environment.”

Berumen-Rivas officially assumed her position following her appointment by the board with the approval of Judge William Watson of the Lunenburg County Circuit Court, and she begins her service immediately. This is an interim position, meaning that she serves from now until Dec. 31. A special election will be held in November to choose someone to serve out the full term.

“We are excited to welcome Cheryl Berumen-Rivas to the School Board,” said Lunenburg County Superintendent Dr. Sharon Stanislas. “Her leadership will play a key role as we work together to empower every student to achieve their potential and contribute to a better future for all. Thank you for joining us on this important mission!”

Filling a vacant seat

Berumen-Rivas takes over from longtime Meherrin River District representative Amy McClure, who resigned back on Feb. 1 after 11 years on the board.

Back in January, McClure said it was just time for her to step back.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve the students, families, and educators of Lunenburg County Public Schools,” said McClure. “As a proud product of LCPS and a parent of two children in the division, I have always been deeply committed to ensuring that our schools provide the best possible education and support for our students.”

Since then, the school board and district staff praised McClure’s work over the last 11 years, saying she’s helped Lunenburg schools in a number of ways. They say she was instrumental in implementing BoardDocs, a digital platform that modernized board operations and improved accessibility. McClure also helped establish the Student Liaison program to elevate student voices in decision-making and was a strong advocate for student well-being. She also led efforts to adjust the start time of regular board meetings from 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., ensuring students could participate in the process without being out too late.

The staff also pointed out McClure’s work during the pandemic.

Looking beyond the Lunenburg School Board

McClure also served for three years on the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Board of Directors, first as Southern Region Chair and later as a Member at Large. As a part of this role, she collaborated with state leaders on HB 585, a legislative initiative passed by the 2022 Virginia General Assembly to reform statewide summative assessments. Working alongside the Virginia Secretary of Education, the Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction, and other key stakeholders, McClure contributed to the development of Virginia’s new accountability and accreditation system.