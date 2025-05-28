Lunenburg County budget goes to public hearing, with date set. Published 11:11 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Residents will be able to speak up about what they like and what they want to see changed when it comes to the Lunenburg County budget in a couple of weeks. That’ll take place on Thursday, June 12, during the meeting of county supervisors.

And there’s plenty to discuss about this coming year’s budget, both about the increases and what’s causing them. First off, let’s talk about the general fund portion. The number is higher in this proposed budget, continuing a steady climb from Fiscal Year 2024, when the general fund budget stood at $13,183,618. Move ahead one year and this year’s budget is at $14,923,516. The proposed general fund budget for Fiscal Year 2026 continues that trend, coming in at $15,749,190.

That’s mainly funded in three ways. First, through $3.9 million in real estate tax revenue. The second is $3.2 million in personal property taxes. The third source of revenue for Lunenburg County is county landfill fees, estimated at $1 million this year. A fourth source of revenue used to balance this year’s budget is the county’s reserves. Town staff pulled $1,446,990 from the reserves to avoid having to raise the tax rate higher.

In the past, utility communication taxes have also been a source Lunenburg could rely on, in terms of another revenue stream. However, as County Administrator Tracy Gee pointed out on May 8, that utility communication tax money is declining each year, as more and more people get rid of their home phone and only focus on cell phones. That was the first of several issues Gee cautioned supervisors about. That communications tax revenue is only going to keep shrinking, so Lunenburg will need to find something to fill the hole.

Funding 911 in Lunenburg County budget

As just mentioned, the shrinking communications tax revenue leaves a bit of a challenge. It typically provides money for the county’s 911 fund. Instead, the proposed Lunenburg County budget calls for $214,100 from solar siting agreements to fill the shortfall. Here’s the concern. Those solar payments are one-time, not guaranteed recurring. That means the money used to pay for the 911 Fund this time around may not be there in one year or two down the road.

The 911 Fund covers the costs of both emergency services and the county’s radio communication system. On a yearly basis, Lunenburg has roughly about $228,000 in maintenance costs for the radio system.

And to be clear, this is in addition to the money being taken from the reserves to cover gaps in the general fund. And it’s not something that can be done on a year-to-year basis, Gee warned in the May supervisors meeting.

While there was enough this year from solar siting agreements to cover the shortfall, that’s a one-time bit of revenue being asked to fill in an ongoing expense. There was $2,032,192 as of May 1 in the economic development fund, where the solar siting agreement money was placed. To help fill shortfalls in the 911 Fund this year, both with radio maintenance and emergency services, the town staff recommends withdrawing $952,780.

That leaves $1.079 million, again not enough to make this an ongoing habit. Also, it was pointed out, that fund was intended to be used to help recruit business and grow economic development opportunities, as the name implies. Every time it’s used to fill shortfalls means less money for economic development. At best, this is a one-time band-aid.

A slight increase for the sheriff and schools

Also in this proposed budget, the sheriff’s vehicle allowance would double. Lunenburg County has an annual vehicle purchase allowance of $30,000 currently allocated for the sheriff’s office. With prices going up across the board in recent months, the cost per vehicle now doesn’t allow the department to buy even one new vehicle and stay within that allowance, as Sheriff Arthur Townsend explained to supervisors during budget discussions last month.

To address that, county staff allocated an extra $30,000, bringing Sheriff Townsend’s vehicle purchase allowance to a yearly $60,000 in the Lunenburg County budget.

And now we turn toward the schools. For next year, Lunenburg County Public Schools came with a request of $6,113,191 in local funding. That’s based on a projected daily student attendance of 1,487, up slightly from the current 1,483. When factoring in federal and state funding, the school district’s budget for next year stands at $29,077,284. That’s an increase of $1.514 million from this year.

A piece of that comes from $751,398 in teacher salary increases, in addition to the 3% raise required and partly paid for by the state. Since all districts have to give that 3%, the argument is that it won’t help Lunenburg keep teachers to do the same. More than that is needed in order to be competitive.

So to solve that problem, county staff proposed a $5.7 million budget for the schools, which would be an increase of $198,089 from the current number. Then the staff also recommends giving the school district back $413,600 that they haven’t spent from the current year. Combined together, it adds up to the requested $6.113 million number.

Where is the Lunenburg County budget hearing?

The public hearing will take place at the Lunenburg Courts complex, located at 160 Courthouse Square on Thursday, June 12. The board’s meeting begins at 6 p.m.

BRIAN CARLTON is the regional editor for the Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch and its sister papers. He can be reached at brian.carlton@farmvilleherald.com.