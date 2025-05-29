Jemeire Hite remembered by school, Lunenburg County community Published 3:47 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Jemeire Hite was loved by his community. That’s something people who even just saw him from time to time in the hallways at school have wanted to make clear over the last week. Hite, who graduated from Central High on May 24, was in a serious car accident later that day, one that sent him to the hospital, where he later passed away.

According to Virginia State Police, a report came in about 4:45 p.m. on May 24 from Gladys Road in nearby Campbell County. A 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling east on Gladys Road when it suddenly went off the right side of the road. The State Police say the vehicle went into an embankment and hit a tree. Hite was one of three passengers in the vehicle, all of whom, along with the driver, were seriously hurt. The driver, 23-year-old John E. Witcher Jr. of Campbell has since been charged with reckless driving.

Remembering Jemeire Hite

After the crash, Jemeire had been airlifted to Roanoke, where he was placed in the hospital’s ICU unit. However, after several days, he passed away. As people shared their memories of Jemeire throughout the week, at the front of the line were the staff and administration of Lunenburg County Public Schools, paying tribute to their fallen student.

“It is with deep sorrow that we acknowledge the passing of Jemeire C. Hite, a cherished member of the Central High School Class of 2025,” wrote Superintendent Dr. Sharon Stanislas. “Jemeire graduated on May 24, full of promise and pride. His loss is felt deeply across our school community. On behalf of Lunenburg County Public Schools, I extend our heartfelt condolences to Jemeire’s family, friends and loved ones. We grieve with you and stand with you during this difficult time.”

The message was both sent to The Dispatch, along with other media in the region and posted on the school’s social media channels, giving residents a space to both grieve the young man’s loss and share their own memories of his life.

Some praised his infectious spirit, the positive energy he shared with anyone who came in contact. Others talked about how he would greet them every morning on the way to class, bringing a smile to their day. Person after person talked about how a conversation with him would just make their day better and how his can-do attitude was inspiring.

Dr. Stanislas said that school counselors would be available to help both students and staff as they deal with his loss.

“Jemeire’s memory will forever remain a part of our school family,” Stanislas said.

Planning help for the family

And now Jemeire’s family needs help in another way. They have to deal with the hospital bills and funeral expenses. To help with that, a GoFundMe has been set up.

“We have the opportunity to help this family. No donation can ever bring their precious Jay back, but no family should go bankrupt saying goodbye to their loved one,” the fundraiser site says. “Anything you could give would be so appreciated.”

As of Thursday, 72 people had contributed to the fundraiser, which has a goal of $4,500. To visit the fundraiser, just click here.

If you want to pay respects in person, you can do so this Sunday, June 1. A funeral service will be held at Serenity Funeral Home, located at 126 Gilmer Avenue NW in Roanoke. That will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service.