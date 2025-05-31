Food Distribution on Sunday: Calendar for the week of May 31 Published 4:07 pm Saturday, May 31, 2025

This week, we have a food distribution on Sunday, the pool is open in Victoria, the Farmer's Market is back in Kenbridge.

MAY 31

FARMERS MARKET — The Kenbridge Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, May 31. That’ll take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The market is held on East Fifth Avenue, just across from the Kenbridge Recreation Center.

VICTORIA POOL OPEN – The Town of Victoria’s public pool will be open on Saturday, May 31. The pool is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A daily pass is $10.

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY – Saint Matthew’s Baptist Church in Kenbridge will hold a 15th pastoral anniversary banquet for Rev. Kevin A. Robinson on Saturday, May 31, running from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. That’ll be held at Lunenburg Middle School in Victoria. There is no cost, but residents are asked to RSVP at 434-676-2622 to get a head count.

JUNE 1

SUNDAY WORSHIP – Victoria Baptist Church, located at 1423 8th Street in Victoria, will hold Sunday worship services on Sunday, June 1. Sunday School starts at 9:45 a.m., with worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Tom will deliver the message.

HOMECOMING – Gilfield Baptist Church in Kenbridge will hold homecoming on Sunday, June 1, during the 11 a.m. service. It will also be Family & Friends Day at the church. Pastor Elect Rev. Earl Townsend will deliver the message, with music from the guest choir of Gill Hill Baptist Church in Keysville.

VICTORIA POOL OPEN – The Town of Victoria’s public pool will be open on Sunday, June 1. The pool is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A daily pass is $10.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION – The Victoria Church of the Nazarene, located at 1404 6th Street, will distribute food to any residents on a first come, first serve basis on Sunday, June 1. This will start at 12:30 p.m.

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY – St. Matthew’s Baptist Church, located at 219 N. Broad Street in Kenbridge, will hold a pastoral anniversary celebration for Pastor and First Lady Robinson’s 15th Pastoral Anniversary. That will take place on Sunday, June 1, with lunch beginning at 1:30 p.m. and the program starting at 3 p.m. Apostle Michael Bennett will deliver the message.

JUNE 3

REPUBLICAN MEETING – The Lunenburg County Republican Committee will meet on Tuesday, June 3. That will take place at La Victoria Mexican Restaurant, located at 1812 Main Street in Victoria. That will begin with a social at 6 p.m. and a business meeting at 6:30 p.m.

JUNE 4-6

REVIVAL – Gilfield Baptist Church in Kenbridge will hold revival services from Wednesday, June 4 through Friday, June 6. Prayer service starts each night at 7 p.m., with preaching beginning at 7:30 p.m. Pastor Elect Rev. Earl Townsend will preach on Wednesday. On Thursday, Rev. Vatel Allen of Hampden-Sydney will deliver the message and on Thursday, it will be Rev. Townsend preaching. A different choir will provide music each night.

JUNE 7

FARMERS MARKET — The Kenbridge Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, June 7. That’ll take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The market is held on East Fifth Avenue, just across from the Kenbridge Recreation Center.

WIDOW’S MITE – The quarterly meeting of the Widow’s Mite Group will return to Marino’s in Victoria on Saturday, June 7, starting at noon. All widows and widowers are welcome.

JUNE 8

SUNDAY WORSHIP – Victoria Baptist Church, located at 1423 8th Street in Victoria, will hold Sunday worship services on Sunday, June 8. Sunday School starts at 9:45 a.m., with worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Tom will deliver the message.

JUNE 12

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS – The Lunenburg Board of Supervisors will hold their regular monthly meeting on Thursday, June 12. That will take place starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the second floor courtroom of the Lunenburg Courts building.

JUNE 14

FARMERS MARKET — The Kenbridge Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, June 14. That’ll take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The market is held on East Fifth Avenue, just across from the Kenbridge Recreation Center.

MUSIC IN THE PARK – There will be a special edition of Music in the Park in Victoria on Saturday, June 14. This is to replace the May edition, which was rained out. Musician Garry Wayne and the Twisted Rails. That’ll run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Railroad Park, with food truck A Taste of Texas on hand. The event is free, but food must be purchased.

JUNE 17

PRIMARY DAY – It is Primary Day in Lunenburg. Polls open at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. There is only one candidate for lieutenant governor on the Republican side, so the only statewide primaries will be for the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor and attorney general. Any registered voter can participate as Virginia has open primaries.

TOWN COUNCIL – The Kenbridge Town Council will meet on Tuesday, June 17, starting at 7 p.m. This will be the group’s regular monthly meeting and will be held at Town Hall, located at 511 E. 5th Avenue in Kenbridge.

JUNE 20

MUSIC IN THE PARK – Music in the Park is back in Victoria for another season. The next edition of the concert series will take place on Friday, June 20, featuring musician Chap Cash. That’ll run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Railroad Park, with food truck Amish Traditions on hand. The event is free, but food must be purchased.