Courthouse Road project goes to a vote in Lunenburg Published 12:17 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

A new project on Courthouse Road is focused on taking advantage of the wedding industry. During their Thursday, June 12 meeting, Lunenburg County supervisors approved an application from the Paynter family to launch Fox Run Events.

The business is built around an events center at 10929 Courthouse Road, a remodeled home that has been designed to hold weddings, reunions, bridal showers, birthday parties and baby showers. The house sits on 19.66 acres in the Lewiston District, just off Route 49. In addition to the main house, there are also outdoor barns on the property that can be used for storage for the events. The property already has a parking lot for guests, an overflow parking space for larger events and a ceremony space.

In the application, owners Amanda and Margie Paynter said the goal was to attract guests from both within and outside of Lunenburg County. The idea is also that caterers, bakers and other small businesses from the county will benefit, as anyone who rents the property for an event will use them.

Before signing off on the request for a conditional use permit, supervisors did require that the Paynters follow a few rules. First is just a limitation on the number of events that can be held on a regular basis. As part of the agreement, the family can’t hold more than 12 general admission events per year. If they want to go beyond that, each of the extra events would have to go through the planning process and the family would have to obtain an event permit. No event at the facility can last longer than two days at a time, not including set-up and take-down. Also, each year, the family has to give an events management plan to the county’s planning and zoning department.

Making the case on Courthouse Road

In the application, the Paynter family said the success so far of AirBnB operations in Lunenburg helped inspire their idea. For example, as of July 2024, there were seven AirBnB properties in the county.

“The average annual revenue for these listings was approximately $10,000, indicating a modest yet stable demand for short-term accommodations,” the application states. “The average daily rate stood at $100, with occupancy rates around 50%, suggesting that while the market is not saturated, there is consistent interest from travelers seeking rural retreats.”

And that’s why the Paynter family saw an opportunity, to offer a wedding and events venue in the region. They see this as one of the first, with other companies potentially coming as well to take advantage of the location.

“Overall, Lunenburg County presents a promising opportunity for short-term rental investments,” the application states. “(This is) especially for properties that offer a tranquil, rural experience near Lake Gaston.”

Supervisors agreed, signing off on the conditional use permit request with a unanimous decision.