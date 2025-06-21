Town pool, farmers market open: Calendar for the week of June 20 Published 1:03 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

With temperatures hitting 90 and higher, it’s a good time to cool off in the Victoria Pool. Also the Farmers Market is open and we have some fundraisers for different groups over the next few weeks going on. Just a reminder, the Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com

JUNE 21

MEDITATION AT THE LIBRARY – The Meditation for Busy People class will meet on Saturday, June 21 at the Victoria Public Library, located at 1517 7th Street. It will run from 9 am to 10 am. Attendees will experience research-based meditation practices for relaxation & wellness of body, mind, emotions and spirit, which easily fit into a busy schedule. Beginners are welcome. Call or text Angie Tharpe at 434-447-9465 for more information. This is a free class.

FARMERS MARKET — The Kenbridge Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, June 21. That’ll take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The market is held on East Fifth Avenue, just across from the Kenbridge Recreation Center.

CAR WASH FUNDRAISER – The Nottoway High School cheerleading team will hold a car wash fundraiser on Saturday, June 21. That’ll run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marathon Gas Station, located at 1401 Main Street in Victoria.

VICTORIA POOL OPEN — The Town of Victoria’s public pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A daily pass is $10.

CRUISE-IN – The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club will hold its monthly Cruise-In on Saturday, June 21. That’ll take place in the parking lot at Tractor Supply in Farmville and will run from 5 p.m. until dusk. People can bring their auto or just stop by. There will be a 50/50 raffle.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — The Rosewood, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host musician Keith McFaden on Saturday, June 21, beginning at 7 p.m.

JUNE 22

SUNDAY WORSHIP – Victoria Baptist Church, located at 1423 8th Street in Victoria, will hold Sunday worship services on Sunday, June 22. Sunday School starts at 9:45 a.m., with worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Tom will deliver the message.

VICTORIA POOL OPEN — The Town of Victoria’s public pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A daily pass is $10.

JUNE 25

FOOD TRUCK RODEO – The Town of Victoria will hold a food truck rodeo on Wednesday, June 25. That’ll be held at the Victoria Railroad Park, located at 1403 Firehouse Road, starting at 5 p.m. So far, there are six food trucks taking part, with more possibly to come.

JUNE 25 -27

REVIVAL – New Galilee Baptist CHurch, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, will hold revival services from Wednesday, June 25 through Friday, June 27. Services start each night at 7 p.m., with Rev. Trava Hawkins from Zion Hill Baptist Church in Victoria delivering the message.

JUNE 27

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — The Rosewood, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host Christian contemporary musician Charles Harris on Friday, June 27, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

JUNE 28

FARMERS MARKET — The Kenbridge Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, June 28. That’ll take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The market is held on East Fifth Avenue, just across from the Kenbridge Recreation Center.

FAMILY FIELD DAY – The Springfield Baptist Church will hold a Family Field Day on Saturday, June 28 at the Meherrin Fire Department. That will run from noon to 6 p.m. The event is hosted by the church’s youth ministry.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — The Rosewood, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host musician Dennis Crowe on Saturday, June 28, beginning at 7 p.m.

JULY 14-18

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL – VBS arrives at Kenbridge United Methodist Church, running from July 14 to July 18. That’ll take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day, with classes for children ages 3 to 15. For more information, you can call 757-375-7246.