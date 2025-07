Published 1:07 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025

David L. Munford

David L. Munford, 79, of Victoria, passed away at his home on June 11. A memorial service will be held for him on Sunday, Aug. 3, at Pleasant Oak Baptist Church, 807 Pleasant Oak Road, Victoria at 2 p.m.

His health had been in decline for several months.

He is survived by his only sibling, Winston Munford, of New York, as well as many cousins and friends.