Published 1:08 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Emma Louise Crawley was born July 24, 1933 in Lunenburg County, to Walter Sr. and Eva Hatchett Fowlkes. She entered into eternal rest early Tuesday morning, July 22, at Heritage Hall nursing home in Blackstone.

She received her education in the public schools of Lunenburg County. She was baptized at an early age, and joined Oak Grove Baptist Church in Kenbridge, where she remained a member until her death.

Emma was married to Edward Lincoln Crawley Sr., who preceded her in death. In her early years, she performed domestic duties in different homes and counties, where she was always loved like a family member.

She leaves to cherish; three daughters, Arlene D. Johnson, Alice R. Yancey (Melvin) both of Kenbridge and Shirley A. Crawley Drummond (Grayling) of Newport News; two sons, Edward L. Crawley Jr. of Kenbridge and Rev. Dr. William T. Crawley (Yvette) of Chesapeake; one surviving brother, Walter Fowlkes Jr. of Mount Vernon, New York; seven grandchildren, Wesley Johnson Jr., Kevin Johnson, Tracey Coles, Dr. Anita Harper, Jerrell Drummond, Javien Crawley and Janae Crawley; nine great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, George Crawley of Baltimore, Maryland; and a companion aide, Theodore Gibson of Kenbridge, who visited her regularly.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 29, 12 p.m., at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Kenbridge.

S.P. Jones and Son Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.