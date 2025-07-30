How will federal cuts impact STEPS?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

It’s been a year of uncertainty for STEPS. The nonprofit, which operates in Prince Edward and its surrounding counties, struggled through the first portion of 2025 as federal cuts hit hard. Now the group has to consider what programs may need to be scaled back or possibly eliminated, as the federal government looks to get rid of the Community Services Block Grant in the 2026 budget.

The first hit came right after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, when he froze federal spending. One thing to understand about STEPS is the fact all the federal dollars they receive are reimbursement for salaries already paid, bills already covered and overall, money that’s been spent.

“After the first executive order was signed (on) the day of inauguration, we went over 14 weeks with the inability to draw down and get reimbursement for some of the services we had already provided in November and December of 2024,” said Sharon Harrup. She serves as STEPS CEO.

With no warning or opportunity to plan, money the nonprofit had counted on in their own budget was suddenly gone.

“While we were doing everything we could to not panic staff, we were probably within a week and a half to two weeks away from having to stop services, because at that point, we didn’t know if we would even get the reimbursement,” Harrup said. “We stepped out in faith and kept delivering the services, whether it was homeless (services) or Headstart, and then fortunately the faucet was turned back on.”

ANOTHER PROBLEM POPS UP

As Harrup said, eventually that federal freeze was lifted and STEPS did get reimbursed for the money already spent.

Then came the second issue, which arrived in June with the discussions over the ‘Big Beautiful Bill”. The first draft of the bill removed all funding for Headstart. The long-running preschool program, which provides health, nutrition, early education and support services to families in poverty, was created in 1965 with the goal of helping prepare children for school. The problem is that it is federally funded. There’s not enough money on the local level to keep that going.

And there is a serious need for it here and around the region. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, one in 5.5 residents live in poverty in Buckingham County. In Cumberland, the poverty rate is one in 7. In Prince Edward, it’s one in every 3.98 residents. STEPS provides Head Start early childhood education to three-and-four-year-olds in eight counties, including Prince Edward and the surrounding areas. The program also offers services to expecting mothers, as well as infant and toddler care.

It’s also been shown to improve childhood literacy rates, according to a 2015 study from the University of Michigan. It found the program helped students pick up vocabulary and understand both words and concepts easier.

And while the program was eventually fully funded, money was only provided for the current fiscal year. So that’s the first issue STEPS is facing. Yes, there’s money for Head Start this year, but what happens next? And if the federal funding for that program does go away, what happens to the services and the people who need them?

Harrup said unless things change, one program will definitely have to shut down due to government cutbacks. The federal dollars that had funded the local Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) were not reauthorized in the ‘Big Beautiful Bill” that President Trump signed. The SCSEP provides job training for those 55 and over, which goes straight to the heart of STEPS’ mission to impact self-sufficiency and reduce poverty.

“As of June 30, the contract ended,” Harrup said. “We were allowed to continue to employ the folks that we had in host sites, but that came with no (federal money for salaries), no overhead.”

WAIT AND SEE

That’s the frustrating part for Harrup, in that there’s just no information. It’s not guaranteed that this money will go away forever and it’s not promised to return. That leaves nonprofits like STEPS having to look at the budget and make some hard decisions, as to what they can afford to do if the money just never returns.

“It’s one of those situations that we’re fighting on the right side,” Harrup said. “We’re advocating for folks that are already behind the curve. But how long will organizations like ours be able to do this?”

And then there’s the third issue, which we referenced earlier. The Community Services Block Grant is proposed to go away in next year’s federal budget. Harrup points out that block grants run through virtually every service offered by the nonprofit. Without those federal dollars, STEPS couldn’t help homeless families or provide safe shelter to a mother and children running from domestic violence. The grant funding also helps the nonprofit pay salaries to employ people with disabilities who operate the group’s recycling and document shredding.

“Really, CSBG funds touch everything we do as your Community Action Agency,” Harrup said. “It helps us give momentum and hope to those who need it the most, which is at the heart of what we do. In each of these cases, you want to continue the services and just pray that systems don’t get locked down.”

But if the funding stays frozen or goes away completely, that’s not something the operation can do forever. Right now, the nonprofit would settle for a definitive answer, so they can know what’s coming.