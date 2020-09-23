Lions Club honors Saunders

On a chilly Saturday morning, walkers joined together to honor one of their own and raise money for the Kenbridge-Victoria Lions Club.

The 15th annual Ken Saunders Memorial White Cane Walk began at the Victoria Food Lion. Walkers made their way to Kenbridge, taking little more than an hour to complete the walk.

The walk, originally known has Ken’s Walk, is a fundraiser for the Kenbridge-Victoria Lions Club. The walk by club members and friends from Victoria to Kenbridge, was started by the late Ken Saunders in 2005.

“He did it for many years and was always the first to arrive,” club member Virgie Dow said.

“He said in 2016 that it was going to be his last walk, and it was.”

Saunders died in February of 2017.

Saunders was legally blind, but this did not deter him from beating his sons, nephews, and anyone else who challenged him at basketball.

“He always won. He won at card games also. He had a garden that was the envy of all gardeners. He always made sure that Mom got her Thanksgiving collards first before opening up his garden to friends and neighbors,” Dow said.

Saunders also raised chickens and gave the eggs to the Salvation Army in Victoria and neighbors.

“He had a strong competitive personality, yet always exemplified kindness and helpfulness in the communities in which he lived,” Dow said.

Donations to the Kenbridge-Victoria Lions Club can be made by contacting Virgie J. Dow at (434) 955-0420.