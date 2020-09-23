Police chief position advertised in fairness to others

Two months after being named Kenbridge’s Interim Police Chief Benjamin Barnes is “doing a great job,” Kenbridge Town Manager Tony Matthews said.

Last week, the town began advertising for the position of police chief and Matthews said this is begin done in fairness to others.

According to Matthews, applications will close on Oct. 2, and town officials will begin to hold interviews soon after.

Chief Barnes has been on the Kenbridge Police Department since he joined at the age of 21 in 2017.

In a Sept. 2 edition of the K-V Dispatch, Barnes said he made the career choice to go into law enforcement as a way to help his neighbors.

“I believe in myself and my ability to help the community, and that’s why I really did it,” Barnes said. “Growing up here, I was quickly able to trust the citizens, and they trust me. Over the past three years now, that’s grown a lot, and I’ve met a lot of people I didn’t even know lived in town – a lot of good people.”

As to whether Barnes plans to apply for the position of chief a call and text to Barnes has not been returned as a press time.