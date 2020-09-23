Recycling event planned

Meridian Waste and Lunenburg County will hold a Recycling Right Drop-Off event Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the main parking lot of Central High School.

Residents are encouraged to separate their recycling into four streams before heading to the drop-off event. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and cars will be able to drive close to the drop-off containers for residents to unload their items. The four recycling streams are noted below.

Acceptable items for recycling:

Plastics labeled #1 & #2 such as plastic bottles. Plastics must be clear and non-black; Steel and aluminum cans; Mixed papers: Office paper, junk mail, shopping receipts, newspapers; Clean, corrugated cardboard. Boxes must be broken down and tape removed.

All items must be rinsed clean and dried before drop-off. Soiled items, such as greasy pizza boxes, unrinsed soda pop cans, and waxy paper are not acceptable and will be rejected as they contaminate the recycling stream.

The event is sponsored by the Meridian Waste’s Lunenburg Landfill, located at 45 Landfill Rd., Lunenburg.