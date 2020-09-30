John Lewis Hurt, 76 of Lunenburg Road, Keysville, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at VCU-MCV Medical Center, Richmond. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone of Deliverance Church, Kenbridge, with Bishop James Shelton, Jr., Eulogist. Internment in the church cemetery.

CDC guidelines: social distancing, limited capacity and facial masks required. Service under the direction of Charles Thomas, Funeral Director, Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge. www.thomasfuneralhome.webstart.com