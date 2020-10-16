Chamber seeks nominations

The Lunenburg County Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations for its annual Citizen and Business of the Year Awards.

Nomination forms may be pick up at area businesses in both Kenbridge and Victoria. Nominations will be accepted until Nov 6.

Patsy Scott was named the 2019 Citizen of the Year, and Kenbridge Auto & Tire Services was named 2019 Business of the Year.

In regard to Scott, during last year’s awards ceremony, Ashley Sweitzer, Lunenburg Chamber of Commerce Board secretary said, “Patsy Scott goes above and beyond to help with the Salvation Army in multiple counties. And so many people would not have Christmas or Thanksgiving if it wasn’t her doing God’s work.”

Kenbridge Tire & Auto Services, owned by Maggie and William Seward, was noted as a friendly and very professional to work but one that also gives back to the community.