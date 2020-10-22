‘I always strive to put people over party’

I am honored to be serving as your representative in Congress, and I am proud to share some of the progress we have made this week on Capitol Hill.

As many of you know, last week I led a bipartisan resolution alongside my friend and colleague, Rep. Tom Malinowski to condemn QAnon. This resolution passed the House by a vote of 371-180-1. While I was proud to see my resolution have so much bipartisan support, I am deeply disturbed by some of the negative reactions I have received for calling out the crazy conspiracy theories that actively seek to undermine our democracy.

I will always strive to put people over party, and I will not shy away from confronting the biggest threats to our country, whether it be the Chinese Community Party (CCP), white supremacist organizations, the Proud Boys, Antifa or QAnon conspiracy theorists. In order for our country to move forward, we must be willing to acknowledge the dangerous radicalization of political ideas and violent ideologies that seek to divide us. I will not stop in my relentless commitment to speaking the truth, and working across the aisle to sponsor legislation that will provide meaningful solutions to the issues facing the 5th District, and around the country.

To that end, this week I signed a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue urging him to use the resources at the USDA to provide crucial relief to the loggers and log haulers of our nation that have been harshly impacted by the coronavirus. Logging is a major industry in our district, and I am committed to making sure that those that were left out of the majority of COVID-19 aid programs are provided with the tools they need to be on a fast track toward economic recovery.

On Monday, I signed a letter to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and SBA Administrator Carranza with the goal of streamlining the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans as our country looks to recover from the pandemic. This letter asks the Treasury and SBA to greatly prioritize the forgiveness of loans $150,000 and under. This is key because our small businesses must be able to focus on recovery, not on the burden of paying back government loans.

If you need help with a federal agency, please contact my Charlottesville Office at (434) 973-9631. Please note that some Smithsonian museums have reopened with limited hours and capacity. To see a complete list of the museums that are open, and to reserve your free timed entry passes, visit si.edu/visit. Additionally, tours of the White House have resumed with adapted operations as a result of COVID-19. Tours of the Library of Congress, U.S. Capitol and the Supreme Court have been suspended to help contain the outbreak and prevent community spread.