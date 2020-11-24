Pamela Thompson McLaughlin, age 76 of Ellenton, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in Bradenton Florida. She was born on Jan. 18, 1944, in Savannah, Georgia, to the late Aaron Thompson and Cora Crymes. Pam was preceded in death by her brother, Bradley Thompson. She is survived by her husband, William H. McLaughlin; three sons, Michael, (Christie), Steven, (Tabitha), and Jonathan (Massie); seven grandchildren, Nick, Cody, Evan, Katherine, Carrington, Ben, Willow; and one great-grandchild, Waverly. Pam attended school in Lunenburg County and business school in Richmond. Her passion was horses traveling and gardening. She loved to travel and enjoyed discovering new places. She enjoyed long bike rides, walking in the woods or sitting quietly on the beach. A graveside funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, at Ledbetter Christian Church Cemetery, Meherrin, VA. Public viewing was from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, VA. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the SPCA or the American Cancer Society. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, VA, served the family.