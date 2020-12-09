December 10, 2020

  55°

Keymonte R. Hurt

By Staff Report

Published 10:18 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Keymonte R. Hurt, 17, died Sunday, Nov. 22 at his residence, 381 Aubrey Rd., Keysville. A private celebration of his life was held for immediate family, following CDC guidelines, was held Saturday, Nov. 28 at Cornerstone of Deliverance Church, Kenbridge. Superintendent W.E. Mosby was the eulogist. Internment in the church cemetery. Service under the direction of Charles Thomas Funeral Director, Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbdridge. www.thomasfuneralhome.webstarts.com

