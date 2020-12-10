Businesses helped by CARES money

Fifteen county businesses have been awarded Small Business Grants in the second round of grant funding set aside by the Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors to provide immediate relief to companies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Lunenburg Deputy County Administrator Nicole Clark, the awards totaled $65,750 and the Board voted to once again grant a matching award to each approved business in the second round.

The total awarded with the additional match was $131,500.

According to Lunenburg County Administration officials, grants awarded ranged from $2,000 to $10,000.

The grant program was intended to reimburse businesses for business interruption costs caused by required closures due to COVID-19. The grant can be used for things such as employee compensation (including wages and benefits), equipment inventory, rent, or other business-critical operating expenses.

“All small businesses who fell below a two-year average gross income of less than $20,000 were calculated to receive 25% of average gross income in grant proceeds,” Clark said. “The CARES Fund Committee recommended to automatically include a matching award for first-round applicants when the second round opened, doubling the grant proceeds for those first-round businesses.”

Jessica Gatling Pearson with The Sweet Magnolia Flower and Gift Shop in Victoria is one county business that received a grant during the first round.

“I’m so appreciative of everyone who worked to make it possible for businesses in our community to receive funds to help us keep open and keep going during this trying time,” Pearson said.

In September, Lunenburg County awarded $218,500 in the first round of its Small Business Grant Program to 27 businesses.

The funds for the grants were made available through the CARES Act and do not have to be repaid.