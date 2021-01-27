Charles “Chuck” James William Boerner, 70 of Green Bay, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 17 after a short battle with liver cancer.

He is survived by his long-time companion, Barbara Sheffield and his beloved canine friend, Buster.

He served his country in the Vietnam conflict, earning two Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts. An intelligent man, Charles achieved two Master’s Degrees. His careers included research engineer, independent business owner, environmental remediator and an award-winning sales professional.

Chuck loved being with animals, giving to others, singing, cooking, spending time outdoors, reading, playing computer video games and watching science fiction and horror movies.

