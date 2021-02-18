LCPS recognizes school board

Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) joins 132 school divisions throughout the

commonwealth to celebrate School Board Appreciation Month in February.

The LCPS School Board was recognized with a meal donated by all four schools along with flowers, candy, and cards at the school board meeting Monday, Feb. 8 at Lunenburg Middle School.

Those serving on the Lunenburg County School Board are Melanie Currin, Rehoboth District; Barry Carnes, Plymouth District and Chairman; Kathy Coffee, Hound’s Creek District and Vice Chairman; Doug Aubel, Brown’s Store District; Beverley Hawthorne, Beaver Creek District; Ruby Ingram, Love’s Mill District; Amy McClure, Meherrin River District; and Macie Nash, student representative.

“The foundation of student success is yearlong leadership advocacy and support from our

School Board,” LCPS Superintendent Charles Berkley, Jr. said. “We’re proud of our division, and School Board Appreciation Month is the time to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of our board members.”

In Lunenburg, school board members must develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community.

According to Berkley, this has been even more of a challenge this year during the global pandemic and the implementation of virtual learning.

The theme of this year’s celebration at the state level is, “115 Years of Providing Leadership Advocacy and Support,” which reflects the partnership of the Virginia School Boards Association with local school board members as they serve their local divisions and advocate for public education with local, state, and federal leaders on behalf of all students.