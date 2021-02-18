VCU Health adjusts visitation policies

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a temporary restriction of all visitation at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) for the third surge.

Considering the reduced incidence of COVID-19 in the region and much lower occurrence of COVID-positive patients at VCU Health CMH, the visitation policy has been adjusted. As of Feb. 16, at 8:00 a.m., VCU Health CMH will allow restricted visitation, each day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please note that visitation at the emergency room and the Hundley Center are still suspended at this time.

General Visitation Rules

All visitors must be screened and provided an armband.

All visitors must be masked at all times.

Visitors must comply with physical distancing guidelines in all common areas.

If waiting areas become overcrowded, visitors should be directed to lobby waiting areas, outside or back to their cars.

All visitors will be encouraged to use hand sanitizer upon entering the facility and frequently during their stay.

If patient clinical needs dictate no visitors (i.e. chemotherapy), visitors may be redirected to waiting areas.

Inpatients

One visitor will be allowed per patient per day for all of non-COVID patients.

Labor and Delivery unit: two adult visitors (18 years or older) at a time, allowing one to spend the night. No more than two visitors per day.

Pediatric patients in all units: one adult (18 years or older) visitor at a time, allowing one to spend the night. Parent/POA/guardian may trade off. No more than two visitors per day.

Patients who are at the end of life: The number of visitors are determined by the patients’ care team.

Special needs patients that require 24/7 assistance may have a caretaker stay with them if in the best interest of patient care.

To reach a patient, please dial (434) 584-****, followed by the four digits of the patient’s room number.

Outpatients and C.A.R.E. Building Appointments

Surgery patients may be accompanied by one adult companion.

Patients arriving for doctor’s appointments, evaluation, or diagnostic or therapeutic procedures may be accompanied by one adult companion.

Emergency Department

Due to the high risk zone in the Emergency Department, visitors will not be allowed. All visitors should be directed back to their vehicles or outside location.

Hundley Center

Visitors are not allowed at this time.

It is very important that all visitors maintain appropriate physical distancing in all waiting areas. The health and safety of all patients and staff will continue to be of the utmost importance as we move forward through this pandemic.